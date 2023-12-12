Jennifer Aniston has admitted her 'Morning Show' sex scene was "awkward enough" without an intimacy coordinator.

The 'Friends' actress has opened up about a steamy scene she shares with Jon Hamm during the third season of the Apple TV+ series, and she wasn't aware of the idea of having someone on set to make sure everyone is safe during racier moments.

Speaking to Variety, she said: "They asked us if we wanted an intimacy coordinator. I'm from the olden days, so I was like, 'What does that mean?'

"They said, 'Where someone asks you if you're OK,' and I'm like, 'Please, this is awkward enough!'

"We’re seasoned — we can figure this one out."

Jennifer heaped praise on Jon and director Mimi Leder for making sure she "never felt uncomfortable" during the shoot.

She added: "Having Mimi there, you’re protected. I never felt uncomfortable.

"Jon was such a gentleman, always — I mean every move, every cut, 'You OK?' It was also very choreographed.

"That’s the beauty of Mimi and our gorgeous editor, the music and lighting. So, you don’t prepare."

The 54-year-old actress recently admitted she finds it "easier" to be single.

She was famously married to fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt in the early 2000s and while she has dated the likes of John Mayer and Justin Theroux in the years since, she admitted that she was never excited to pursue adult relationships after seeing her parents divorce.

She told WSJ Magazine: "It was always a little bit difficult for me in relationships, I think, because I really was kind of alone. My parents, watching my family’s relationship, didn’t make me kind of go, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to do that'. I didn’t like the idea of sacrificing who you were or what you needed, so I didn’t really know how to do that. So it was almost easier to just be kind of solo."