Google has lost against Epic Games in its antitrust case after it was ruled that the Google Play store is a monopoly.

Tim Sweeney's firm scored a major victory after the federal jury found that Google had a monopoly over Android apps.

The verdict was reached at the U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Monday (11.12.23), where it was agreed that Google had the upper hand in distribution and in-app billing services markets and that it impacted Epic's business.

Reacting to the win on X (formerly Twitter), CEO Sweeney wrote: "Victory over Google! After 4 weeks of detailed court testimony, the California jury found against the Google Play monopoly on all counts. The Court’s work on remedies will start in January. Thanks for everyone’s support and faith! Free Fortnite!"

It's not known how Google will remedy the situation at this time.

However, it is planning to appeal the case.

Wilson White, Google VP of government affairs and public policy, said: "The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles.

"We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem."

Back in September 2021, a judge ruled that there was no evidence Apple's App Store was a monopoly after Epic sued the firm.