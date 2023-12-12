Tom Fletcher is working on a stage musical based on Paddington Bear.

The 38-year-old pop star is best known as a member of McFly but will now be writing the music and lyrics for the upcoming stage adaptation of Michael Bond's classic children's book series in honour of its 65th anniversary.

The 'Obviously' hitmaker - who has also written the stage shows 'Christmasaurus' and 'There's a Monster in Your Show' - will be joined by Olivier Award-winning playwright Jessica Swale and director Luke Sheppard on 'Paddington: The Musical', which is set to premiere in the UK in 2025.

The stage show is being produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Studiocanal and Eliza Lumley Productions on behalf of Universal Music UK.

Friedman and Lumley said: “It is a privilege to be creating a new musical about this gorgeous and beloved little bear with such a wonderful team.

"The magic of Paddington is that, through his wide-eyed innocence, he sees the very best in humanity, reminding us that love and kindness can triumph if we open our hearts and minds to one another.

“We cannot wait to bring Paddington, his antics, adventures and mishaps with the Brown family, and Michael Bond’s other treasured characters to the stage. We hope to inspire audiences of all ages with fun, beauty, joy, and all that Paddington stands for.”

The first adaptation of the 1958 book 'A Bear Called Paddington' was done by the BBC in 1976 and has since been adapted numerous times for film and television, whilst the character famously made an appearance with the late Queen Elizabeth during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

Studiocanal chief executive Anna Marsh added: "We could not be more delighted to see our beloved Paddington take to the stage shepherded by a talented and visionary team in Sonia and Eliza.

“They have opened their hearts to show a deep understanding and passion for Paddington that will no doubt transpire on stage and ensure that his adventures, created by Michael Bond over 60 years ago, continue to charm audiences in such a new and innovative way."