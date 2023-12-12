George Clooney disciplines his kids by pretending to phone Santa Claus.

The 62-year-old actor has twins Alexander and Ella, six, with wife Amal Clooney, 45, and revealed that if they are acting up throughout the year, he enlists the help of a friend who poses as the jolly fat man to remind them to behave again in the run up to Christmas.

He told People: "They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa. And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’

"They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it. I actually have a buddy whose phone comes up ‘Santa.’ "

The 'Ticket to Paradise' star previously e that xplained he was shocked to learn that two babies were on the way after initially only expecting one as he admitted his apprehension over the idea of becoming a father later on in life.

Speaking on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', he said: "That wasn't part of the plan. Amal's sister has twins too! We went to that thing at 12 weeks where they go, there's the kid. [To] look at the picture of the kid. And [the doctor] goes, 'It's a boy.' Then he goes, 'And a girl.' And I was like, 'What? It was such a disaster. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' Now it's the greatest thing in the world. I was terrified then! was 56 years old and that just sounded terrifying to me!"