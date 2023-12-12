Fntastic is closing just days after the company's game 'The Day Before' launched.

The studio released the multiplayer horror shooter on December 7 but was met with fierce criticism and was labelled a "scam" by many fans. Now, after the botched launch of their game, the company is closing.

Taking to X (formally Twitter) the official Fntastic account announced that the studio would be shutting down.

The statement read: "Today, we announce the closure of Fntastic studio.

“Unfortunately, 'The Day Before' has failed financially, and we lack the funds to continue. All income received is being used to pay off debts to our partners.

“We invested all our efforts, resources, and man-hours into the development of 'The Day Before', which was our first huge game. We really wanted to release new patches to reveal the full potential of the game, but unfortunately, we don’t have the funding to continue the work.

"It's important to note that we didn't take any money from the public during the development of 'The Day Before'; there were no pre-orders or crowdfunding campaigns. We worked tirelessly for five years, pouring our blood, sweat and tears into the game.

"We apologize if we didn’t meet your expectations. We did everything within our power, but unfortunately, we miscalculated our capabilities. Creating games is an incredibly challenging endeavour.

"We're grateful to everyone who supported us during these difficult years. It's been a fantastic journey over the past eight years."