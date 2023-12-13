Bhad Bhabie is expecting a baby girl.

The 20-year-old rapper - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli - revealed two weeks ago she is pregnant with her and boyfriend Le Vaughn's first child, and now she's confirmed they have a little girl on the way.

She shared a photo from a photoshoot for an advertising campaign for heaven by Marc Jacobs and BARRAGÁN - in which she showed off her growing bump in a purple cutout top - and wrote on Instagram: "ITS A GIRL (sic)"

Her boyfriend - who also has a son from a previous relationship - shared a photo from the advertising campaign on his own Instagram Story but didn't add any comments.

The 'Gucci Flip Flops' rapper - who shot to fame during her viral appearance on 'Dr. Phil' in 2016 with her 'Cash me outside, how bout dah?' catchphrase - had revealed her pregnancy on Instagram on 1 December when she shared a photo showing off her baby bump in a mirror selfie but didn't caption the post.

Alongside her music career, Bhabie has made a reported $52 million on OnlyFans and previously begged fans to recognise her for business achievements rather than her talk show appearance.

In a video obtained by TMZ, she said: "It’s not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on 'Dr. Phil' and saying some crazy [stuff]' No, that’s not how I feel It's not something that I’m just, ‘Oh, yes, I’m so in love with being the girl that got famous for being on Dr. Phil and saying some crazy [stuff].’ No, that’s not how I feel'!

"Call me the youngest female of the decade to go platinum. Call me stuff like that. Like, there’s way more things. Gucci Flip Flops’ girl or the girl who got a million-dollar make-up deal, the girl who made over $50 million on OnlyFans!"