Sydney Sweeney 'feared for her life' while filming Anyone But You

Published
2023/12/13 09:00 (GMT)

Sydney Sweeney feared she was "going to die" after she was bitten by a spider on the set of 'Anyone But You'.

The 26-year-old actress stars in the new rom-com alongside Glen Powell - but Sydney was left fearing for her life after she bitten by a Huntsman spider while they filmed a scene together.

The blonde beauty - who shot the movie in Australia - said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "We are filming and the thing just starts biting me but we are in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming but then my screaming got a little serious."

Initially, the production team didn't appreciate the seriousness of the situation.

Sydney explained: "They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. No one cut so I'm just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen was the only one who was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is a little real'.

"I thought I was going to die."

Meanwhile, Sydney previously revealed that she "thrives in chaos".

The actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Sydney doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

The Hollywood star told Variety: "Sometimes I love this crazy run I’m on, because I fall in love with so many characters and I want to do them all. And I love what I do. And then sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I should do one to two projects a year so I can give myself time at home with my family.’

"But I think that I’d get so unsteady. I thrive in chaos. I love having, like, five projects that I’m juggling, and I’m also reading ten scripts and three books at the same time. I love it."

© BANG Media International

sydneysweeney glenpowell

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.