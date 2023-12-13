Sydney Sweeney feared she was "going to die" after she was bitten by a spider on the set of 'Anyone But You'.

The 26-year-old actress stars in the new rom-com alongside Glen Powell - but Sydney was left fearing for her life after she bitten by a Huntsman spider while they filmed a scene together.

The blonde beauty - who shot the movie in Australia - said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "We are filming and the thing just starts biting me but we are in the middle of the scene and I'm supposed to be screaming but then my screaming got a little serious."

Initially, the production team didn't appreciate the seriousness of the situation.

Sydney explained: "They thought I was making really serious dramatic choices in a rom-com. No one cut so I'm just sitting there with a spider on my arm biting me. And I'm screaming and just everyone is watching. Glen was the only one who was like, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa, I think this is a little real'.

"I thought I was going to die."

Meanwhile, Sydney previously revealed that she "thrives in chaos".

The actress has enjoyed a meteoric rise over recent years, and Sydney doesn't have any intention of slowing down.

The Hollywood star told Variety: "Sometimes I love this crazy run I’m on, because I fall in love with so many characters and I want to do them all. And I love what I do. And then sometimes I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I should do one to two projects a year so I can give myself time at home with my family.’

"But I think that I’d get so unsteady. I thrive in chaos. I love having, like, five projects that I’m juggling, and I’m also reading ten scripts and three books at the same time. I love it."