Irina Shayk and Tom Brady "have a great time whenever they hang out".

The 37-year-old model and Tom, 46, were romantically linked to each other earlier this year and although they were "never an official item", they still love spending time together.

A source told Us Weekly: "Tom and Irina have hung out a few times over the past several months.

"They never broke up because they were never an official item. So that’s still where things stand between them."

The celebrity duo have been "hanging out here and there for a little while and enjoy the time they spend together".

However, Tom - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - is currently focused on his children.

The insider explained that the former NFL star "isn’t looking for a committed relationship at the moment".

Tom announced his split from Gisele, 43, via a social media statement last year.

The retired sports star took to Instagram to explain that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had simply "grown apart" as people.

The model - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - wrote in her own statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."