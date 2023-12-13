Elizabeth Hurley's son Damian has signed a new deal with The Lions Management.

The 21-year-old model - who also made his acting debut in 2016 in 'The Royals' - had previously been represented by IMG but he has changed camps to try and take his career to the next level.

The agency's founder and managing partner Ali Kavoussi said: "The effortless charisma and charm that emanates from Damian Hurley made me instantly jump at the opportunity to represent him.

"While he’s had the fortune of already working with some of our industry’s best, including Steven Meisel and [stylist] Joe McKenna, the opportunities before him are limitless, and The Lions are very excited to be partnering with him on that journey.”

Damian broke into the fashion world when he was 17, having signed a one year exclusive deal with Steve Meisel.

He later got picked out by Pat McGrath, who chose him to be in her campaign for her inclusive foundation range Skin Fetish Subline Perfection.

More recently, he has teamed up with photographers like Mert and Marcus and Luigi and Iango, while he's continuing to add to his portfolio.

He has also been helping his famous mother with her own fashion moments, and even encouraged her to pose for bikini series during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown a few years ago.

She told PeopleTV: "Well, it was challenging because I didn't leave the country for anywhere hot. I filmed abroad, but I actually filmed in really cold countries. So all I had was my yard and my house, which is England.

"I didn't have the beach, I didn't have the sea, I don't have any water. We very rarely have the sun."

Speaking of her son, she said: "He said, mom, 'Just do it.' Okay. I'm like, 'Okay.' But it's good. I had him on task, especially during lockdown."