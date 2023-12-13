2 Chainz's recent car crash "could have been worse".

The 46-year-old rap star - whose real name is Tauheed Epps - has taken to social media that he's doing "good" following his accident in Miami over the weekend.

Alongside a photo from the crash scene, 2 Chainz wrote on Instagram: "This the car that hit us from behind..Praise God for the blessings , Things could have been worse , but it wasn’t , don’t wanna pity party, but i do appreciate every single person that checked up on me , sometimes someone in my position don’t feel like the love real or maybe it’s mind thing , but I truly felt the love and don’t worry bout me , I’m good , shake back king (sic)"

2 Chainz was driving on the I-95 and about to exit the highway when his vehicle was hit by another car.

The rap star "suffered neck injuries and possibly other injuries", according to TMZ.

2 Chainz actually took to Instagram following the accident to share a video of himself being loaded into an ambulance.

Meanwhile, in September, 2 Chainz revealed how he was embracing "getting old".

The music star also shared some information about his domestic bliss with wife Kesha Ward.

2 Chainz - who posted a video of himself cutting the grass with his spouse cheering him on - said on Instagram: "I have a really large yard and I just wanted to cut the grass. I’ve never cut the grass; I stayed at apartments my whole life until me and Kesha got together … I was payin’ people to do stuff, so this my first time as a man - it’s kinda crazy but I had a ball!"

The rapper captioned the post: "Is this what they mean by getting old. I found this to be very therapeutic !!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME!!!!! 9/12 #virgoseason. (sic)"