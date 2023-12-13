George Clooney has joked that he's been reduced to "plus-one" status by his wife Amal.

The 62-year-old actor has been married to Amal, 45, since 2014, and he's become used to playing second fiddle to the barrister over recent years.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', George quipped: "My entire career has been reduced to a plus-one now.

"I did one of those Women in Film things a couple years ago, and I had to introduce myself as 'Amal Clooney's husband' because, honestly, I was dead otherwise."

George is one of the world's most recognisable film stars. However, he accepts that his wife often steals the limelight whenever they're on a red carpet together.

The actor - who has six-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with Amal - said: "She cleans up. I'm always embarrassed because I'm wearing something that I've worn, like, 1,000 times."

Meanwhile, George previously admitted that he loves the challenge of fatherhood.

The Hollywood star actually confessed to being "surprised" by his own happiness since he became a dad.

George told the 'WTF with Marc Maron' podcast: "They're funny, and they pull pranks on me. I just look at them thinking, I couldn't be happier and I couldn't be more surprised at how happy I am."

On the other hand, George admitted in 2021 that he was already struggling to keep pace with his kids.

He said: "The hard part is being 60 and just the sheer running around of it.

"I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we're doing our lives."

Despite this, George insisted that he's actually in good shape.

He shared: "60 is a number but I've done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy."