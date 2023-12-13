Microsoft is hoping to "educate workers" with a new AI partnership.

The tech giant has teamed up the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) create an open dialogue to discuss how artificial intelligence (AI) must predict the needs of technology moving forward.

AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, said: "This partnership reflects a recognition of the critical role workers play in the development, deployment and regulation of AI and related technologies.

"The labor movement looks forward to partnering with Microsoft to expand workers’ role in the creation of worker-centered design, workforce training and trustworthy AI practices. Microsoft’s neutrality framework and embrace of workers’ expertise signals that this new era of AI can also catalyze a new era of productive labor-management partnerships."

"By working directly with labor leaders, we can help ensure that AI serves the country’s workers,” said Brad Smith, vice chair and president of Microsoft. “This groundbreaking partnership honors the rights of workers, learns from the advice of labor leaders as we develop technology, and helps us provide people with the skills that will become essential in a new AI era.”

In a blog post, Microsoft explained that the new scheme will provide "AI education for workers and students", "Direct feedback from labor leaders and workers" and will "join policy and skills development."