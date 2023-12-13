'The Legend of Zelda' won't be bringing back linear games any time soon.

The franchise's chief Eiji Aonuma has weighed in on the future of the iconic game series - which recently saw great success with 'Tears of the Kingdom' - as fans have been wondering whether the team could embrace the past with new titles.

He told IGN: "Well, I do think we as people have a tendency to want the thing that we don't currently have, and there's a bit of a grass is greener mentality.

"But I also think that with the freedom players have in the more recent games in the series... there still is a set path, it just happens to be the path that they chose.

"So I think that that is one thing I kind of like to remind myself about the current games that we're making."

Aonuma acknowledged people's love for "nostalgia", but he is baffled by the idea of making "more limited" games when technology has improved so much.

It's interesting when I hear people say [they prefer the older games] because I am wondering, 'Why do you want to go back to a type of game where you're more limited or more restricted in the types of things or ways you can play?'

"I do understand that desire that we have for nostalgia, and so I can also understand it from that aspect."