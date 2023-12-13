The Electronic Entertainment Expo has officially been shut down.

The convention has been a huge part of the gaming industry for the last two decades but its future had been in doubt after the 2023 event was cancelled, and now the decision has been made "to say goodbye".

The official E3 account on X (formerly Twitter) said: "After more than two decades of E3, each one bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye.

"Thanks for the memories."

Stanley Pierre-Louis, president and CEO of the ESA, has opened up on the "difficult" decision to shut down the event, but pointed to the way other companies can now hold "their own individual showcases".

He told The Washington Post: "We know the entire industry, players and creators alike have a lot of passion for E3. We share that passion.

"We know it's difficult to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities our industry has to reach fans and partners.

"There were fans who were invited to attend in the later years, but it really was about a marketing and business model for the industry and being able to provide the world with information about new products.

"Companies now have access to consumers and to business relations through a variety of means, including their own individual showcases."