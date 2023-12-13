The tech giant launched its voice assistant - which can answer questions for users and carry out tasks such as place shopping orders and play music - in 2013 and more than a decade into its history revealed that in 2023, the questioned tended to be about the royal family.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth - who passed away in September 2022 following a 70-year reign at the age of 96 - King Charles acceded to the throne and now reseach has revealed that the most asked questions were to do with when his coronation was taking place.

Users were also keen to know the age of the 75-year-old monarch and others wanted to know how many birthdays he had.

Alexa UK and Ireland manager Meryem Tom said: "From the more meaningful to the mundane and the downright quirky, Alexa's most asked questions provides another fascinating snapshot of how customers in the UK use Alexa to learn, get help with tasks or ask for some quickfire entertainment."

Elsewhere in the top questions, many users wanted to know the height of footballer Lionel Messi and questioned whether former 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston was currently married, more than five years on after she split from Justin Theroux.

Users also wanted to know the release dates of summer blockbusters 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' and the most-requested song was 'Flowers' by Miley Cyrus.