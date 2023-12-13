Oprah Winfrey is determined to "help other people to rise".

The 69-year-old star has already achieved a huge amount in her own career, and she's now keen to uplift other people.

Oprah - who hosted her eponymous talk show for 25 seasons - told PEOPLE: "I still continue to rise, and I’m in a space now where my offering is to help other people to rise. The principle that is the underbelly, the cornerstone for how I operate in the world … Life is better when you share it."

Oprah has already helped to transform the lives of lots of people. However, she remains as determined and as a ambitious as ever.

The billionaire shared: "I now know that what Maya Angelou told me when I came back from opening my school in South Africa and I was like, 'Oh, Maya, this school is going to be my greatest legacy, these girls.' And she said, 'You have no idea what your legacy's going to be ... because your legacy is never one thing. Your legacy is every life you've touched.'"

Oprah ultimately feels thrilled the she's already managed to help so many people around the world.

The TV star explained: "[Maya] went on to say, it's everybody who ever watched a show and decided because of something you said, I'm going to go back to school. I'm going to leave my abusive husband. I'm going to stop hitting my child. I'm going to get a better bra.

"So when I think about the millions of people who heard something that opened up the aperture of hope, of yearning, of consciousness, just even a little bit, that's a life I touched. And you can't get better than that."