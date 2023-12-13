The Pogues are reissuing ‘Fairytale of New York’ in the wake of frontman Shane MacGowan’s death.

Their new seven-inch vinyl pressing of the drunk tank Christmas classic is on the way after hard-living Shane died aged 65 on 30 November from pneumonia after months of battling horrific illnesses.

Proceeds of the sale of the record are going to a charity long supported by late frontman Shane – the Dublin Simon Community, which helps the homeless.

Emma Kilkenny, the group’s head of fundraising and communications, said: “We would like to say a huge thank you to The Pogues and Shane McGowan’s family for their generosity in creating such a special legacy for Dublin Simon Community with this release.

“Music is an emotional and visceral gift that can lift spirits and bring hope to people at their lowest point.”

Shane regularly performed at the charity’s annual Christmas Eve Busk, with his last public performance before his death at the 2021 event.

Emma added about the show: “We share the truly magical memory of Shane’s performance at the very special Christmas Busk recorded in St Patrick’s Cathedral during Covid lockdown.”

She concluded her statement by saying: “The Christmas Eve Busk is a beating heart at the core of Dublin Simon’s fundraising and Shane was always a very welcome and truly amazing addition to this special event.”

The new seven-inch is available to pre-order now, and £6 (about $7.50) from each sale will be donated to the Dublin Simon Community.

Shane’s star-studded funeral took place at St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Ireland, on Friday (08.12.23), with mourners including Johnny Depp, Nick Cave, Sir Bob Geldof and Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins.

It’s been reported one of Shane’s final wishes was for his mourners to have a last drink on him, with around £10,000 left behind the bar at The Thatched Cottage pub, where his VIP was held.