Kate Beckinsale has revealed her greatest comforts in life include cats and candles.

The 50-year-old actress – who was recently targeted by a troll for dyeing her naturally brunette hair blonde – posted a series of images of items that bring her solace and joy.

She captioned the carousel, which consisted snaps of a framed image of a cat surrounded by huge candles, as well as Raymond Carver books, a skull ornament and one of her pals at a party: “Things and people that have given comfort or lifted my spirits , should anyone need some ideas x ( there will be a volume 2 to this.)”

Kate has changed the colour of her locks for Christmas and also showed off her new look in a series of party pictures on Instagram.

They showed her in a shimmering dress enjoying time with friends including 42-year-old heiress Paris Hilton.

Droves of fans took to social media to praise her new look, but one fan said:

“Why such a colour? I thought the original was better – a shame.”

The message prompted Kate to hit back: “Because sometimes one fancies a change and is not too bothered about what (you) may think about it, given we clearly do not share the same aesthetic, nor do we know each other.”

Referring to a coat he was wearing in his Instagram profile picture, Kate also asked the male fan if he’d like people “saying they don’t think your orange puffer jacket flatters you”.

She then continued to ask him why it was appropriate for him to remark on someone’s appearance, asking him: “Were you brought up to think your unwarranted opinion is the most important factor in any situation ? If so, tell your mum she did a bad job.”

Kate’s comments won the backing of a flood of Instagram users, who joked about her dislike of the man’s jacket.

She recently marked her 50th birthday by dressing up and declaring getting older is “great”.

The ‘Serendipity’ actress reached the milestone age in July, and spent days posting photos of her Playboy and Barbiecore-themed party, which started at her house before she and her friends and family moved on to a club for an impromptu karaoke session.

She captioned one of her string of birthday posts: “I tell you what. Getting old is great.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the most magical day full of joy and love and dear dear friends and the odd bird (not me but also me.)”