Jelly Roll "had to learn" that he could enjoy alcohol without taking drugs at the same time.

The 39-year-old rapper has battled with addiction over the years and although he never went to rehab, still likes to visit various facilities in an effort to "give back" and manages to make others happy just by turning up.

"I had to learn that you could drink alcohol without doing cocaine. It took me a long time to learn that. I've never said that, but that's real. There was a long time where I just assumed, when people told me they drank without doing cocaine, I was like, I thought we only drank to do cocaine.

"I always said that if I ever got in this situation, I would do everything I could to give back. The fact that just me showing up places can make people happy is such a gift, and I feel like if God gave me that gift, I should show up."

The 'Save Me' hitmaker - whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - went on to reflect on his relationship with alcohol, noting that he has "never had a problem" with drinking he will still seek help and attend an AA meeting if he notices he is in a position where he could slip back.

He said: "I thought [drinking] was to make us not feel like drug addicts. Nobody wants to snort cocaine sober, then you're a drug addict. But I had to re-look at my relationship with alcohol like that. Like, special night kind of stuff, like the night of the CMAs, of course we partied. But I just try to stay away from drugs.

"I've never talked about this in interviews, but because I do drink and smoke weed, I will attend meetings occasionally. If I'm really struggling with thinking of my behavioural pattern, I'll go to a meeting.

"I just, out of an abundance of respect for the people who really got off the drugs completely, and the alcohol and the weed, I don't necessarily claim to be a part of the program, because I respect their work and I would never want to diminish it with some of my actions, but AA has done a lot for me."