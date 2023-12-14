Selena Gomez praised Taylor Swift as a "goddess" on her birthday.

The 'Anti-Hero' singer turned 34 on Wednesday (13.12.23) and the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress was quick to mark the special day on Instagram.

Sharing a selfie featuring Taylor kissing her on the cheek, Selena wrote on her Instagram Story: "Happy birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift. I love you."

Gigi Hadid also honoured "T-Day" on her own account, sharing a group photo of herself, Taylor, Lily Aldridge, Abigail Anderson Beard and Ashley Avignone.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Happy T-Day!! Love you lonng time sister.(sic)"

The 28-year-old model was later spotted out with Taylor celebrating her birthday along with friends including Blake Lively in New York on Wednesday evening.

The 'Shake It Off' singer was seen holding hands with Blake as they got out of a black SUV and entered upscale restaurant Freemans before heading to The Box nightclub.

According to DailyMail.com, other guests seen arriving included actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry, and Este Haim, while Gigi was spotted leaving the venue later in the night along with 'Queer Eye' star Antoni Porowski.

However, Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was unable to attend the celebrations, with sources confirming to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column earlier this week that the NFL star had to stay in Kansas due to training commitments.

Taylor was first linked to the sportsman in September when she was seen attending one of his games for the Kansas City Chiefs but she recently admitted they were already a couple by the time the world found out about their romance.

She told Time magazine: "This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell.

"We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other.

"By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date."