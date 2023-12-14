Etsy is cutting more than 10 per cent of its workforce.

The online marketplace has announced plans to let go of 225 people from its headquarters - which represents roughly 11 per cent of its staff - in an effort to cut operating costs after revenue has been “essentially flat” for the past two years.

The platform’s CEO, Josh Silverman, remarked the timing of the “difficult yet necessary” redundancies was “unfortunate” as it is nearing Christmas while revealing their former staff would be paid until January 2.

In a blog post, he wrote: After deep discussion and careful consideration, we are reorganising our internal structure to more closely align our resources with our most important business priorities and better serve our customers.”

Josh said the company - which was founded in 2005 by Rob Kalin, Chris Maguire and Haim Schoppik and expanded over the pandemic due to a surge in sales - was not heading on a “sustainable trajectory” after its share price hit a high of $294 in 2021.

He also said: “While the Etsy marketplace is still more than double the size it was in 2019, we need to acknowledge and adjust for today’s realities. We are operating in a very challenging macro and competitive environment, and GMS has remained essentially flat since 2021. This means we are not bringing our sellers more sales, which is the single most important thing we can do for them. At the same time, employee expenses have grown, even as we have introduced significant cost-cutting measures and adjusted or paused hiring plans. This is ultimately not a sustainable trajectory, and we must change it.”