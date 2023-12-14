Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced it is testing Threads on Mastodon and other ActivityPub-powered devices.

Mastodon already has its own microblogging features, but it looks set to get Threads in the not-so-distant future.

The billionaire social media king announced Meta's rival to X (formerly Twitter): "Starting a test where posts from Threads accounts will be available on Mastodon and other services that use the ActivityPub protocol. Making Threads interoperable will give people more choice over how they interact and it will help content reach more people. I'm pretty optimistic about this."

Zuckerberg previously told The Verge that the "more that there’s interoperability between different services and the more content can flow, the better all the services can be.”

The news comes as the app launched in the EU today (14.12.23).

A Meta spokesperson said: "Starting today, people in the EU can choose to create a Threads profile that is connected to their Instagram account - which means they get the same experience as everyone else around the world - or use Threads without a profile."

European Instagram users spotted a countdown timer and a QR code that announced the launch upon scanning.

The delay of five months came after Meta faced tighter restrictions under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA).