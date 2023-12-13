'Starfield' will get "new ways of traveling" in 2024.

The huge space saga RPG is set to get more updates from studio Bethesda, who have teased some exciting developments for the new years, which comes after the launch of a patch fixing the "pet-asteroid" bug, which sees space rocks chasing some players around the solar system.

In a post on Reddit, the company said: "We’re also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!).

"These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks.

"If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well.

"Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic."

Whe it comes to the fixes, the team were determined to get the latest small patch out before the Christmas season.

They wrote: "This small update was to mostly address the “pet-asteroid" so many asked about following our last larger update, and we wanted to get that out before the holiday.

"We’ve been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS.

"Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save."