Rosario Dawson is set to become a grandmother.

The 44-year-old actress' daughter Isabella - who she adopted in 2014 when she was 11 years old - is pregnant with her first child and the 'Ahsoka' star couldn't be happier.

She told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "It's very exciting".

Rosario also revealed Isabella, 21, is due to give birth next year, and rather than a traditional moniker, the 'Rent' star wants the baby to call her "Glamma".

Meanwhile, the 'Seven Pounds' star confirmed she is still on good terms with Cory Booker, despite her relationship with the senator coming to an end last year.

She said: “He’s so wonderful. And he’s got a really good heart."

Rosario previously insisted it was never "a question" that she would adopt her daughter.

She told Health magazine: "With my daughter, I didn't go to an adoption centre or anything like that. My family knew her biological mom, and when we found out she was in foster care, we looked for her. It wasn't even a question; it was clearly meant to be — she's my kid."

The 'Dope Sick' actress had vowed to adopt an older child when she was very young after learning her dad wasn't her biological father.

She recalled: "Around the age of five, I found out my dad wasn't my biological father.

"That was super shocking to me. I'm Daddy's little girl. I don't know my biological father. Apparently, he died in 2011, but I didn't have a relationship with him. At five, it was a lot to take in, and I recall thinking, 'What if my parents hadn't met, and I was older, and no one wanted to marry my mom because she had an older kid?'

"I remember vividly back then saying that when I was older I was going to adopt an older child... It's wild to think I manifested this when I was younger."