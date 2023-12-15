Doja Cat insists she has never said she "hates" her fans.

The 'Say So' hitmaker lost 237,758 followers the weekend she poked fun at her fans for calling themselves Kittenz and also took to social media to insist she didn't care about their opinions.

However, she insists her humour is always being misinterpreted.

She told 'The Ebro Show' on Apple Music: "One thing I do wanna set straight is: You'll never see a direct quote of me saying I hate my fans. Not once. But it's a really big misquoted thing. Everybody is saying she hates her fans. Never said that, but I do like to play with that as a meme.

"I know that people who get it, get it. And I'm fine with that. I don't have to explain my sense of humour and explain comedy to anyone. If people don't see the joke, then they just don't see the joke, and it's not my responsibility to have them understand."

She had posted on Instagram: "If you call yourself a ‘Kitten' or ‘Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Doja, 28, also hit back again at critics who branded her work satanic.

She said of her dancing on a green goblin in the promo for 'Paint The Town Red': "That was a painting I painted. My painting isn't a weapon. It isn't offensive. It's just a green goblin-y monster guy. … That was a really big piece for me. It was one of my proudest moments ever, and people wrote that off as Satanism, and it's literally just a little green guy with horns and I'm standing on his head! Where's the harm?"

She added: "I'm not gonna make everyone happy, and that's just that.

"I'm just not, and I know that I'm not, so that's freed me immensely."

The multi-hyphenate confronted her critics on her record 'Scarlet'.

On the track 'Skull And Bones', Doja reacted to accusations that the video for her track 'Demons' worships the devil.

She raps: “Y’all been pushin satan this, and satan that / My fans is yellin ‘least she rich,’ you need that pact / Lookin like I got some things you hate I have / And trust me baby, God don’t play with hate like that / So you gon be real upset when he pick Cat."