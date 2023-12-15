Timothee Chalamet doesn't know what his scrapped 'Barbie' cameo would have entailed.

The 27-year-old actor explained how he and Saoirse Ronan were lined up for brief roles in Greta Gerwig's hit movie but he has no idea who he would have played as it never came to fruition.

Timothee told 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "I don't know what the cameo would have been.

"I think it would have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies, not Alan, but something. Maybe there was a reject French one along the way. I don't know."

Even though Timothee never got to appear in 'Barbie', he did get the chance to see the set as it had just finished being built when his movie 'Wonka' had completed filming.

The Hollywood heartthrob said: "It was kind of going from like a fantastical London chocolate (set, to this) insane ('Barbie' set)."

Greta confessed earlier this year that she "was so annoyed" that she couldn't fit appearances from Chalamet and Ronan in the picture – which featured Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles – as it "felt like doing something without my children".

The 40-year-old filmmaker told CinemaBlend: "Well, it was always going to have to be a sort of smaller thing because (Saoirse) was actually producing at the time, which I am so proud of her for. And of course, it's brilliant. But it was going to be a specialty cameo.

"I was also going to do a specialty cameo with Timmy, and both of them couldn't do it and I was so annoyed. But I love them so much."