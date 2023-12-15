Emma Watson has no regrets about stepping away from acting.

The 'Harry Potter' actress - who shot to fame when she was just 11 years old playing Hermione Granger in the wizarding franchise - hasn't really appeared on screen since 2019 movie 'Little Women' and she appreciates the control she's regained over her life.

She told Britain's Vogue magazine: "I'm just so glad that I did because I have this feeling of having my own voice and creative space and sovereignty in some way that I don't think I did before - more autonomy.

"I'm so glad that I allowed things to be messy for a minute and to really allow myself to not know [what's next], because the knowing that I've come to, I wouldn't trade that for anything."

The 33-year-old star admitted she was struggling throughout her time in the spotlight but quickly understood acting success was no guarantee of happiness.

She said: "I get a front row seat [with] some of the most successful, beautiful, incredible people in the world.

"And when you have that seat it becomes very, very clear that there is just absolutely no level of success that will make you in any way happy or content if you do not like who you are or enjoy what you're doing when no one's watching."

But the 'Beauty and the Beast' actress has found happiness with her beloved rescue dog Sofia, who she adopted from Mexico.

She gushed: “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.

“I was always judgemental about people who were really obsessed with their pets and then I became one of those people. Really embarrassing...

"I just look at her and I'm like, 'Well, I'm happy and you're happy.' The thing that is so amazing about animals is they're just so good at being. Food, humans, sleep—they're very good at the basics. I feel like whenever I get really overwhelmed, I'm like, 'Emma, just do the basics.' "