'Street Fighter' and 'Tekken' T-shirts are coming to UNIQLO.

Gaming fans will have to head to the stores in the new year to get their hands on a special clothing called The Fighting Game Legends UT collection which is based on the two famous franchises and features three special shirts for each series.

A statement posted on the clothing company's website reads: "This collection focuses on 'Street Fighter' and 'TEKKEN', two games that sparked a fighting game boom in the 1990s.

"In recent years, both titles have attracted fans around the world as representative e-sports game titles. This graphic T-shirt collection is an exciting representation of these longtime selling games that lead the fighting game genre."

The 'Street Fighter' tees will feature Ryu and Luke, while the Tekken pieces will be emblazoned with images of Kazuya Mishima and masked wrestler King.

The collection will be released in the US on February 12 both online and instead and in Japan on February 26, but it's currently unclear whether the brand plans to sell the shirts in other markets around the world.

UNIQLO's Instagram statement simply added: "The launch date and availability differ among regions."

In the US, the T-shirts retail for $24.90 while in Japan they look set to sell for around $10.