Ubisoft has removed ‘The Crew’ from stores and will be closing its servers on April 1.

The title - which is an MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) racing game that kicked off the franchise in 2014 - will be taken down in a few months, meaning users will no longer be able to play the game.

In an update to their website, the company relayed the disappointing news to their fans: “Today, The Crew 1, including all its editions, and virtual currency packs, will be delisted from all online stores. The game will remain playable until March 31st, 2024, for all The Crew 1 owners. After this date, the servers will be shut down, which means that the game will not be accessible anymore on any platform, including PC / Xbox 360 / Xbox One / PlayStation 4 / Amazon Luna and Ubisoft+.

“We understand this may be disappointing for players still enjoying the game, but it has become a necessity due to upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints.

"Decommissioning a game, and especially our first one, is not something we take lightly. Our goal remains to provide the best action driving gameplay experience for players and to deliver on it, we are continuing to provide new content and support for The Crew 2 and the recently launched The Crew Motorfest.

“Players who ordered The Crew recently can check the refund policy of the store of their purchase if they wish to receive a refund.”