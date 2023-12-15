Dina Lohan is "looking for long-term love".

The 61-year-old television personality - who is the mother of actress Lindsay Lohan - was twice-engaged to businessman internet boyfriend Jesse Nadler, whom she dated on and off for several years long distance and online until they split for good.

The 'Mean Girls' star's father is Michael Lohan, 63, whom Dina married in 1985.

They briefly separated in 1988 and later reunited. However, they eventually divorced in 2005.

As well as revealing she's interested in having her own talk show, the mother-of-four - who as well as Lindsay, 37, has Michael Jr., 35, Aliana, 29, and Dakota 'Cody' Lohan, 27, with her ex-spouse - is hoping to find a forever partner.

She told the New York Post's Page Six: "Lindsay is like, ‘You need a talk show.

“My kids are like, ‘Mommy, it’s your turn.’ I just heard Candace Bushnell is doing a show about dating in New York City.”

The 'Sex and the City' author, 65, is developing a show for middle-aged women looking for love.

Dina added of modern dating: “We live in a swipe-left society; everything about relationships is so easily disposable and on to the next. I believe in marriage. I’m old school.

“I’m looking for long-term love, not just today.”

In the meantime, Dina has treated herself to a facelift in time for Christmas.

She said: “I always believed in growing old gracefully, but if you want to do something for yourself, go for it.

“I wanted to look like a younger version of myself. Most of my friends did this 10, 15 years ago.”