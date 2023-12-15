Ming Lee Simmons is "addicted" to online shopping.

The 23-year-old model - who is the oldest daughter of fashion icon Kimora Lee Simmons and her music mogul ex-husband Russell Simmons - wishes "someone would delete" the luxury fashion app FRWD from her smartphone as she can’t stop using it.

She told Interview magazine: "I’m addicted to the FWRD app. I wish someone would delete it off my phone.”

Ming Lee also revealed that she is not "afraid of ageing" because she has inherited her looks from her glamorous mother.

She replied: "No, have you seen my mom?"

Ming Lee previously discussed how she has been kept "grounded" by her mother - who worked under the guidance of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld - despite her privileged upbringing

She told Hypebae Beauty earlier this year: "It’s going to sound cliche, but my mom really does keep me grounded. She’s always hammered the value of a dollar into all of us and she’s done an amazing job of supporting us while also doing her best to make us aware of our privilege."

The brunette beauty also revealed that she isn't daunted by the world of fashion as she "grew up on the runway" herself.

She told W magazine in 2017: "I grew up on the runway, walking with my mom and sister at the end of every Baby Phat show during fashion week in New York. I’ve been in ads with my mom and sister since I was two years old. I’m only now realising how uncommon that is, and I’m deeply appreciative of those experiences."