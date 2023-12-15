Tara Reid's romance with Tom Brady was "fun".

The 48-year-old star briefly dated Tom, 46, prior to her engagement to Carson Daly in 2000, and Tara has now revealed that they had a good time together, even though it was "nothing serious".

She told Bustle magazine: "We'd just see each other on and off.

"It was nothing serious, but it was fun. We'd go to beer places and have fun and dance. He was cool."

Despite this, Tara believes Tom's personality has changed since they dated.

She shared: "He’s all skinny now. He’s so serious. He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now."

Tara also suggested that social media and smartphones have changed the landscape for celebrities.

The actress said: "It was a different time. We used to go out, do whatever we wanted - then bam. It just changed so fast."

Meanwhile, Tom announced his split from Gisele Bundchen via a social media statement last year.

The retired sports star - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife, as well as Jack, 16, with Bridget Moynahan - took to Instagram to explain that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.

He wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gisele explained that they had simply "grown apart" as people.

The model - who was married to Tom between 2009 and 2022 - wrote in her own statement: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."