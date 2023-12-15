Sam Ryder has always been "annoyingly enthusiastic about things".

The 34-year-old singer - who released his debut album, 'There's Nothing but Space, Man!', last year - believes he's always been a glass-half-full kind of guy.

Sam told BBC Newsbeat: "When I was in college, my tutors used to call me Tigger. I think I was always just a bit too, like, annoyingly enthusiastic about things."

Despite this, Sam doesn't have any intention of changing his ways.

He said: "Cool is the enemy. I've always thought that, especially in the arts, people put this currency on being deep and mysterious and aloof. To hell with that.

"Life's too preciously short to not be bounding for joy and gratitude."

Sam split from his old record label earlier this year, and he's relishing his new-found freedom.

He shared: "Your team becomes so much smaller, it becomes so much more potent because it's made up mostly of your pals.

"And even if you get battered and bruised by the end of whatever it is that you're after, it doesn't matter because you're in it together. And it's such a lovely experience."

Meanwhile, Sam previously admitted that his outlook changed after he was involved in a surfing accident.

The 'Space Man' singer revealed that he only committed to music after almost drowning in Hawaii.

He told the BBC: "I was surfing in Hawaii and my board snapped. Then I got hit by a wave and I very nearly drowned.

"It pushed me down so far into the water. And the turbulence of the water, the power, is incredible. Fighting against it, you feel like you've been hit by a bus."

Sam revealed that the accident gave him more clarity about his life.

Sam said: "That day was important to me because I wanted to be very good at surfing and ride the big waves - but (the accident) put me back on my true purpose.

"I was like, 'You can't do the thing you love most, which is music and singing, if you're at the bottom of the sea.'"