Selena Gomez feels "safe and secure" with Benny Blanco.

The 31-year-old singer recently revealed that she's dating the record producer, and Selena "really trusts him".

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She feels so safe and secure with him, so she felt like it was a good time to share how happy she is with her fans.

"Benny is a great communicator, is honest and open with Selena, and listens to her.

"He's respectful, isn't a player, and not in it for the attention or fame. He doesn't care about any of that and Selena sees that and really trusts him."

The brunette beauty - who has previously dated the likes of Justin Bieber, Zedd and The Weeknd - feels she can be "her most authentic self with Benny without doubting his potential motives".

The insider added: "It's taken a lot for her to let someone in, but Benny has proven himself to her and she appreciates his ideals and morals. She feels like she can give him a part of her heart that she hasn't been able to, or willing to, offer in a relationship in a very long time.

"Selena feels like she has finally found one of the good guys and it's been very refreshing for her. Their feelings for each other are very mutual and they are looking forward to growing their relationship and special bond."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Selena's family "absolutely approves" of her new relationship.

The 'Wolves' hitmaker is feeling happier than she has done in a "really long time".

The insider told Us Weekly: "Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love."