Blake Shelton plans to quit drinking in 2024.

The 47-year-old music star has revealed that his New Year's resolution is to stop drinking alcohol.

Blake - who is married to pop star Gwen Stefani - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I haven't managed to stop drinking yet. That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard.

"I mean, it's a resolution though. And I'll say it again right now - that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it."

Blake also revealed that he once spent New Year's Eve with Adam Levine, his former co-star on 'The Voice'.

The singer shared: "I'm trying to remember the year but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma.

"It was New Year's Eve, like maybe the second or third season of 'The Voice'. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie 'Deliverance'? You should watch it. Well, he hasn't been back."

Blake appeared as a coach on 'The Voice' for 23 seasons.

However, he announced his decision to quit the show in 2022.

Blake explained in a statement: "I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from 'The Voice' after season 23.

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at 'The Voice' from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."