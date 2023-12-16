Jason Momoa has admitted the future of Aquaman is "not looking too good".

The 44-year-old actor reprises his role as Arthur Curry and his alter ego in the upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' and while he loves playing the character, he admitted it is unlikely he'll be playing the King of Atlantis again in the future.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice."

Nothing James Gunn and Peter Safran want to "start their own new thing up", he added: "The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility.

"But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.'

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time. I kind of see where I would want it to go.

"And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

And if James and Peter can find a "place in their world" for Jason as they get started on their plans for the DC Cinematic Universe, he wants to be involved, even if it isn't necessarily as Aquaman.

He said: "If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it. This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."

Fans have pitched the idea of the former 'Game of Thrones' star playing intersteller mercenary Lobo, and Jason liked the idea.

He said: "I was a big Lobo fan growing up, I read every comic," he said. "So that would be really cool."

But Jason will always be passionate about his submerged superhero.

Asked what playing Aquaman means to him, he said: "If I just put it in the simplest [terms], it makes my heart smile.

"You know, I had roles before, they're nothing like this.

"You have kids coming up, really excited to see you, and adults. But at the end of the day, my passion growing up was always about the oceans, and being Polynesian, and being an activist. It's cool because I get to like do that in my real life and [playing Aquaman] also obviously puts [those interests on] a higher platform."