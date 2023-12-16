Glen Powell thinks fame has complicated his love life.

The 35-year-old actor split from model Gigi Paris earlier this year, and Glen acknowledges that his new-found fame has made his love life a little more difficult.

The Hollywood star told Bustle magazine: "I've been talking to some people in my life and they're like, 'Glen, you're a single guy. I know you're trying to do all the right things in all the right ways, but you just have to embrace that those failures will be a little more public, a little more hurtful than maybe most people, maybe a little more embarrassing, but it's okay. But when you're going to fall, and you will inevitably fall in love, it'll work.'"

Glen has been romantically linked to Sydney Sweeney - his 'Anyone But You' co-star - over recent months.

However, the actor has repeatedly rubbished those rumours, describing them as "disorienting and unfair".

He previously told Men's Health magazine: "When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair. But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now."

Glen is a natural people-pleaser - but the actor has been forced to change his ways following his recent success.

He explained: "What I’m realising right now is that you have to give yourself grace for not responding to everybody right away, and not texting everybody back, and not having to be there at every single thing. Because I was known for saying yes to three dinners in a night. I would go to a five o’clock, a seven o’clock, a nine o’clock. I would just try to make everybody happy."