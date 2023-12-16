Toby Jones thinks fame is a "puerile ambition".

The 57-year-old actor doesn't feel famous, in spit of what he's achieved, and Toby revealed that fame isn't something he's ever chased, either.

He told the Guardian newspaper: "People project their own ambition on to you. 'Why don’t you have the same kind of ambition?' I’m very ambitious. But I don’t necessarily have the same ambition as someone else.

"I think, after a certain age, fame is a puerile ambition. I don’t feel famous, but I feel famous enough to answer the question.

"How many times do you need to be told, it’s not the answer? The culture constantly tells you, doesn’t it? It doesn’t bring happiness! And, guess what, it doesn’t."

Toby loves some aspects of his career and dislikes others. However, he admits that his attitude has evolved over the years.

The 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' star said: "Talking to friends, actor friends, who have survived this long and are working this long, I’m really aware of the bits of the job I like and the bits of the job I don’t like. And those lists change a bit."

Meanwhile, Toby previously revealed that he's keen to learn from his younger co-stars.

The acclaimed actor told the Guardian newspaper: "It’s important for me to remember, there’s a lot to learn from the youngest, most inexperienced actors I work with, their instincts especially, stuff that experience edits out of you. Just like there is from the eldest - you’re trying to protect yourself from that cynicism, irony, detachment, pragmatism.

"In acting there’s no hierarchy. As soon as you think that there’s a ladder to climb things become more disappointing."