Emma Chamberlain tries to keep her vintage clothing collection "under control".

The 22-year-old star is a huge fan of vintage clothing and she wants to ensure that everything she owns gets "proper attention and appreciation".

Speaking to Us Weekly, Emma shared: "I collect vintage clothing and accessories and various other antiques. I try to keep my collection under control to ensure everything gets proper attention and appreciation."

Emma actually regards her "vintage Levi's" to be her "prized possession".

The model also admitted that her sense of style has been heavily informed by her fashion failures.

She said: "I’m embarrassed [by] almost everything I wore from ages ten to 18 - but those terrible outfits helped me develop the sense of style I have today."

Meanwhile, in November, Emma revealed that she's enjoying the single life.

The social media star split from musician Role Model - whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury - earlier this year, but Emma feels excited about the next chapter in her life.

She told E! News: "I'm good, I feel really good.

"You know what? Everything falls into place as it should. I mean, I guess not everything, but a lot of things do, especially in this context. It always does."

Emma has taken the decision to "invest" in herself while she's single.

The influencer suggested that she's looking to the future with optimism, despite her split from Role Model.

She said: "Ultimately, when there's times where you're alone, it's time to invest into yourself. And that's really exciting, and I think it's a great opportunity to check back in with you. So, that's how I'm kind of using this time."