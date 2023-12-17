Catherine, Princess of Wales, has praised those working to "shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future".

The 41-year-old royal - who has children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with her husband Prince William - recorded a video message to be aired before her annual carol service is broadcast on ITV on Christmas Eve (24.12.23).

In the message, Catherine says: "Christmas is a time when we come together and celebrate the birth of a newborn baby.

"The arrival of every baby is a precious and momentous time, it brings us together to reflect on new beginnings and brings hope for the future.

"Throughout our earliest interactions, relationships and experiences, with those who love us, even before we are born, we lay the foundations to so much of what that future will depend on.

"But only by valuing and supporting the vital role of the adults in a child's world can we hope to make a difference.

"And so tonight's guests have been invited in recognition of their support of our youngest children, as we shine a spotlight on the critical role they play in nurturing and raising the future generation.

"From parents and carers, to early educators, midwives, health visitors and community volunteers, thank you for all you do in helping the very youngest members of our communities, feel safe, valued and loved.

"This is not just making a difference to children today, it will go on to shape a happier, healthier, fairer world in the future."

The carol service took place at Westminster Abbey in London earlier this month, where Catherine was joined by William, 41, and their three children.

Other royals in attendance included Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

The 1,500 guests also included midwives, nursery teachers and baby bank volunteers.

'Royal Carols: Together At Christmas' will air at 7.45pm on Christmas Eve on ITV1 and ITV X.