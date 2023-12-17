Mark Wahlberg sometimes goes to bed before 8pm and on his day off he wakes up at 4.30am.

The 'Ted' star - who has Ella, 20, Michael, 17, Brendan, 15, and Grace, 13, with wife Rhea Durham - always like to have at least eight hours sleep and rises early for a productive day.

He told Parade magazine: "Yes, today was my day off. I woke up at 4:30. I slept in an extra hour. I always get at least eight hours of sleep. Sleep is just as important if not more important than exercise, so finding that balance, especially getting older, I'm just trying to work on longevity and being as healthy as I can as long as I can."

Asked if that means he has to go to bed really early, he replied: "I went to bed last night at just before 8pm."

His strict sleeping routine doesn't impact his kids, and although he encourages them to get plenty of rest, he wakes them at 6.30am on school days.

He said: "I've got a 20-year-old [Ella], an about-to-be 18 [Michael], a 15 [Brendan] and a13-year-old [Grace]. I just tell them no matter what, get enough rest because I will be knocking on the door at 6:30 in the morning to get you up for school. My 13-year-old, she's so disciplined and focused, she goes to bed before any of us. She doesn't want us to come and bother her. She wakes up to go to the barn and start her day caring for her horses and preparing for training."

Mark is also a gym lover and attends with his spouse.

He said: "My wife and I, we're pretty routine; we go to the gym together, we go to church together. We holiday and do lots of things."