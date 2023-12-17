Timothée Chalamet was "very fun" on the set of 'Wonka'.

The 27-year-old actor plays Willy Wonka in Paul King's movie about the Roald Dahl character's early years and Calah Lane, 14 - who portrays Noodle, a hard-working but underprivileged orphan - revealed the pair had a lot of fun on set.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "Sometimes it’s hard for me to get into character. When I watched him on set, I was like, ‘Wow, he can do this really, really, really good.’ And I kind of learned from that. But he’s very fun on set.

"I taught him the ‘Thriller’ dance. I’m the No. 1 fan of Michael Jackson. I know everything.”

Calah also revealed the pair ended up consuming a lot of chocolate during filming.

She explained: "I ate so much chocolate because we would do take after take after take. It wasn’t bad chocolate, which was good because they actually had a chocolatier on set. There was so much detail in the chocolate, and it was so great. She made all the chocolates by hand.”

Meanwhile, the movie - which also stars Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Keegan-Michael Key - has been well received by critics, despite worries when it was first announced.

Director King told Mashable: "I think when you take something that belongs to the world [like Paddington or Willy Wonka], people feel rightly protective of it. That has meant a lot to them. I understand the reticence and anxiety about whether [a movie adaptation] is going to be an honorable companion or whether it's going to try and reinvent what they've loved."

"Our goal from the start was to do something that [Roald] Dahl would be proud of or would sit within his world.

"We've worked very closely with his grandson, Luke Kelly, who's one of our producers. And for him, it's not just professional anxiety but deeply personal."