Barry Keoghan keeps himself grounded by making his bed every day.

The 31-year-old actor - who was nominated for an Academy Award for his work in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' - revealed he tries to keep a sense of normality by carrying out simple household tasks.

He told Variety: "Structure is the main thing — structure and routine. For me, it’s boxing. It gives me a level of discipline, timing and simplicity. And make your bed in the morning. Even when I’m at a hotel, I make my bed. Because you forget to do these things when you’re being looked after. It’s the simple things that bring you back to the ground. So I make my bed every morning. I work on my boxing. I try to be on time. It’s the simple stuff like that. I don’t like to look at this like work because I love doing what I do. It’s not something I have to do. But when you can get so immersed in it you can lose yourself. So you have to keep things separate. Even the painter has to put down his brush and go to bed, doesn’t he?"

Barry also revealed he tries to pick up tips from other actors.

He explained: "I also learn from others, both older and younger. I love watching what people bring to the table and why they make their choices and get into character. For me, I’ll play around with plastic spoons in my mouth. I’ll keep an accent. I’ll listen to music. I’ll stay in a dress code. That’s all so I’m mentally in it. I had no formal training and I don’t think there is any right way to do what you do. To go back to the painting metaphor, there is no one correct way to paint — you just have to get it on the canvas."