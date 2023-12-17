Kellan Lutz found it "intense" having an on-screen daughter that looked a lot like his real daughter.

The 'Twilight' star plays former marine-turned-attorney Max in the thriller 'Due Justice', who hunts down the gang who killed his wife and brother and took his daughter, and he had even more "gut-wrenching emotion" to draw from.

He explained to Us Weekly magazine: "I have a daughter who looks just like my daughter in the movie.

"It's more intense because you have real memories to draw from and gut-wrenching emotion to play with."

The 38-year-old actor - who shot to fame playing Emmett Cullen in the teen vampire saga alongside Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart - feels like 'Due Justice' is his 'Taken'.

He said: "I love Liam Neeson, and I felt like when I read the script, it was my Taken. I love watching revenge stories and playing this hooded character. The writing was great with a really good cast, crew and producers. It was fun.

Asked how he relates to his character, he replied: "By being a father, and I'm a big advocate for fighting against injustice. I'm a little impulsive, [but] l've grown in that I breathe before I react. We differ [because] I wouldn't murder anyone, and in our tactics: If [I was getting] revenge, I'd want them to see my face and know I'm coming."

Asked what was the "most chilling" scene to film, Kellan - whose daughter was born in February 2021 and whom also has a young son, born in August 2022, with model wife Brittany Gonzales - said: "The baseball bat scene. The prop department came up with the brilliant idea to create hair to put on the edge of the bat as if I crushed and scalped [someone]. I was like,

'This is gnarly'.

"You just add a little hair and it gets that much more grotesque."