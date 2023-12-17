Whitney Cummings has reportedly given birth to her first child.

The 41-year-old comedian's close pal Tana Mongeau, 25, took to Instagram to reveal that Whitney had given birth and called her immediately after.

She posted a picture of them and wrote: "when ur mentor calls u directly after birth and u have to answer."

In the FaceTime picture, Whitney is topless and holding her chest, which Tana covered with two heart emojis, with her hands.

Tana can be seen with an excited expression on her face.

Over the weekend, Whitney shared a picture of herself in a crop top and wrote: "Okay hopefully this is the last time you’ll see me prego. Tips for labor? Besides that I should stream it on OnlyFans?"

She also shared a video of herself in the hospital, sitting on a birthing ball.

Back in June, Whitney announced she was pregnant when she shared a carousel of pictures of herself on Instagram playing with her dog.

She wrote: "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December.

"all your dates in 2023 still happening. [I] may fall over a couple times. shows this weekend are ON! I'm just pregnant not dying."

She was previously engaged to Miles Skinner but they split in 2020.

In April, she went Instagram official with veterinarian Alex Barnes and shared her desire to have children.

She previously told 'Today With Hoda Jenna': "I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. I did freeze my eggs. They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."