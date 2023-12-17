Mel B would "love" a Spice Girls reunion.

The 48-year-old star shot to fame alongside Geri Halliwell, Melanie C , Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton in the late 1990s as part of the multi-million-selling girl group and the band got back together as a four-piece in 2019 for a string of stadium shows but has decided to leave any plans for another reunion down to Ginger Spice as she hinted she wants Posh Spice to return as well.

She told The Sunday Express: "Of course there’s always my girls, the Spice Girls but I can’t say much because I’m always getting told off for blabbing secrets.. At some point I'd love to do something. I love seeing them it's always nice. When the stars are aligned, at some point. I will leave it with Geri saying we are reuniting. Go Ginger. And Victoria Beckham is a very famous and very brilliant fashion designer. But she’s also a Spice Girl. Just saying."

Meanwhile, the 'Americas' Got Talent' judge was married to producer Stephen, 48, from 2007 until 2017 in what she has alleged was an abusive relationship – although he has always denied the claims –and admitted that she struggled to "feel good" at that time but has since learned to "embrace" herself.

She said: "It’s pretty hard to feel good when you are constantly told you are fat, you are ugly, you look old. It’s taken me a long time to build my confidence back up. Body confidence whatever shape or size you are is a huge thing for a woman. Pour Moi are all about embracing your size and shape and celebrating it. They were also happy to give a percentage of profits to Women’s Aid, I’ve been patron for five years now and it’s so important to me. I love the message of owning your confidence. Own it, keep it and don’t let anyone take your confidence away.