Kel Mitchell has a "beautiful friendship" with Kenan Thompson.

The 45-year-old actor shot to fame alongside Kenan, 45, when they were teenagers on Nickelodeon in the late 1990s and after reuniting for 'Good Burger 2' earlier this year, admitted that he and hiis "brother" have been on "such a journey" together.

He told UsWeekly: "Remembering those times [and] the musical guests that used to come on there, all of that is like a university. Every time we get together with any of the cast members, it’s like a high school reunion. It’s beautiful to be working with my brother all these years in a friendship and also within business as well. We are just like, ‘Wow, what a journey.'"

The former 'Kenan and Kel' stars stopped talking shortly after their heyday and Kenan recently admitted the rift started as a separation but grew into a "falling out".

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, he explained: "It was more of a separation that kind of grew into the traditional terms of what a falling out is, which is like not a lot of communication.

"Originally, it was just us kind of looking for our own individualism, basically, as adults, taking a breather from being a duo because we both came into the game as individuals.

"And we were placed together because we worked so well together and all that. It was just a journey of being adults. Time passes and more time passes and it just became ridiculous."

He went on to insist that as time went on, they both "even remember what it was" that caused the feud in the first place, so they got in contact over the phone and mended their friendship in a matter of minutes.

Kenan added: "When you have a real friendship, it was five minutes into the phone call, we were back. It was like, what were we waiting on all this time? You just never really know until you actually have that talk."