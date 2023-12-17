Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo decided to renew their wedding vows because neither of them could remember their anniversary.

The 39-year-old rapper - whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord - tied the knot with model Alyssa Bunnie, 43, in 2016 but when it came to marking their seventh anniversary earlier this year, both of them struggled to remember the specific date they got married so decided to "double down" on their vows.

He told People: "She's my best friend, man. She truly is my favorite person to talk to. She's my first and last line of defense. She's my everything. There's anchors in life that kind of keep us straight, and Bunnie’s definitely mine. There was always a discrepancy with our anniversary because she thought it was on one day. I thought it was on another day. Neither one of us knew. I was like, ‘Everybody else talks about the seven-year itch. Why don't we call it the seven-year stretch?’ We'll just go in there and double down'."

The 'Son of a Sinner' hitmaker went on to add that the "official" date he now believes his wedding anniversary to be is the first day on September and even if it is wrong, they have decided just to set it on that day anyway.

He added: "It is officially — I think — September 1st. And September 1st felt right, because we thought it was between the 30th and 31st, so I said, ‘Well, now we can just both be wrong and just set it on the first.’ Even money that way."

The Grammy Award nominee has Bailee, 15, and seven-year-old Noah from previous relationships and went on to add seeing Bunnie become a stepmother to his kids has been the "highlight" of his life because she has such a "maternal instinct."

He said: "Bunnie didn't have children, [but] she has such a maternal instinct. I call her mama bear, because that's just who she is to all of us. To watch her come in, and to watch her and Bailee's relationship develop, has been the highlight of my life."