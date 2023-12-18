'Baldur's Gate 3' will never come to Games Pass.

The role-playing video game - which is based on the tabletop fantasy role-playing system of 'Dungeons and Dragons' - has seen its predecessors launched on the Xbox cloud system but now bosses have insisted that the latest instalment was never intended to follow suit.

Larian Studios founder Swen Vincke told IGN: "Oh, we always said from the get-go, it wasn't going to be on Game Pass, it's not going to be on Game Pass. We made a big game, so I think there's a fair price to be paid for that, and I think that that is okay. "

The gaming boss went on to add that because the game is "big and meaty" as it is, it should exist in its own right and by marketing it away from the service means that they are able to pursue further projects.

He said: "We don't charge you any micro-transactions on top of it, so you get what you pay for. Upfront it's a big meaty game. So I think that should be able to exist as it is. This is what allows us to continue making other games."