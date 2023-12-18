Victoria Beckham's husband David has never seen her without her eyebrows pencilled in.

The Spice Girls star - who runs her own Victoria Beckham Beauty company - has declared her brows are the most important part of her make-up routine and she's so fastidious about keeping them neat her husband of 25 has never seen her with a single hair out of place.

She told Allure magazine: "I test everything [for my beauty brand]. If you were to say, ‘What are the two items you don’t leave the house without?’ BabyBlade Brow. I’m obsessed with brows - my husband has never seen me without my eyebrows."

She went on to say her second must-have item is the Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil, adding it makes her "eyes look more awake".

Victoria added: "Make-up is my thing. Probably the only thing I was any good at in school was art."

She also revealed she isn't too worried about the ageing process because she's never been totally comfortable with the way she looks.

Victoria explained: "I’ve never done that [looked in the mirror and thought I looked great]. I didn’t do it when I was 20. I didn’t do it when I was 30. I didn’t do it at 40 ...

"I look back at pictures from when I was in the Spice Girls and think, 'Didn’t like your make-up there, didn’t like your outfit there'.

"As women, I think a lot of us do that. I never thought I looked terrible. But I don't look back and go, ‘Oh, God, I wish I was that again.’ It’s not as if I’m getting older and I’m like, ‘Oh, Christ!’ [The ageing process] has always been more than that."